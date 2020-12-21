Fulton Block Builders supports Catholic Charities

FULTON — Fulton Block Builders, (FBB), recently made a donation of more than $400 to Catholic Charities of Oswego County. Making the presentation were, from left, Linda Eagan, FBB executive director; Brittney Jerred, FBB block leader for the neighbors who raised the funds for the donation; and Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “Fulton Block Builders neighbors have raised funds for a variety of non-profits and charities during the past year,” Eagan said. “It’s one of the ways we are giving back to our community.” For more information on supporting CCOC, contact at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.
