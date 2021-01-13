Fulton Block Moose Club supports Catholic Charities

FULTON — Fulton Moose Lodge #1280 recently made a donation of more than $400 to Catholic Charities of Oswego County. Making the presentation from the Moose Club were, from left: Jamie Johnson Sr., Renee Goss and Steve Glibert, with Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.