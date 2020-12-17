Fulton Lions Club donates fogger to help county’s COVID response

FULTON — Renee Fox, Emergency Management Coordinator for the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, accepts a “fogger” from Dave Guyer, President of the Fulton Lions Club. The fogger will be used by Oswego County buildings and grounds staff to spray and disinfect county buildings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The equipment was purchased by Lions District 20Y, which includes Oswego and nine other counties in Central New York. Funding was provided by the Lions Club International Foundation.
