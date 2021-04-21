Fulton Lions Club helps with Voorhees Park cleanup

FULTON — Members of the Fulton Lions Club, Deana Michaels, city of Fulton mayor and Lions member, other city officials, neighbors and family members of late Fulton Lion Bob Weston gathered at Voorhees Park on Saturday, April 10, to rake leaves, clear brush and clean up trash. Fulton Lion Audrey Avery, who is also Fulton’s 5th Ward councilor, organized the event. Other Lions who participated were Patrick Devendorf, Dave Garber and Steve Chirello. Pictured, Don Patrick Jr., right, Fulton 3rd Ward councilor, and Mayor Michaels joined the 30 volunteers for the park cleanup. The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of the April 25 Lions Loot drawing, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions. iHeartOswego photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.