Fulton Rotary cleans up

Steve Osborne and Nancy Kush Ellis show the trash picked up by the Fulton Rotary Club and Sunrise Rotary Club during the Great Lakes Watershed Cleanup held Saturday, April 17. About 20 members of both clubs picked up trash along the Oswego River in Fulton, beginning at Indian Point Landing. The Great Lakes Watershed Cleanup is a regional event, with many Rotary Clubs in Rotary District 7150 participating. The Fulton Rotary event was organized by Rotary Club President Kelly Montagna and member Kurt D’Angelo.
