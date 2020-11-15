Barbecue success

The Massena Moose Lodge 1110, along with the parents and coaches of Massena Boys Basketball, held their annual chicken barbecue fundraiser. Not only was the Moose Lodge able to donate $1,750 to Massena Athletics, they were able to donate the extra chicken dinners to local emergency services. From left are Marty Mossow, Phil Oakes, Coach Brandon Downs, Chris Phillips, Larry Fountaine and Rob Hyde. Submitted photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.