Fighting hunger

OSWEGO — Captain Heather Odom of the Salvation Army program in Oswego, right, accepts a donation from the Church of the Resurrection, Oswego’s Episcopal church. Representing the church is its senior warden, Erik Filkins. “The people of our congregation admire the tremendous job the Salvation Army is doing fighting hunger and poverty in our community, particularly during the challenging year we’ve had. We judged its work most worthy of our support this year,” Filkins said.
