SeaComm pays it forward

SeaComm recently made donations of coffee, doughnuts and muffins to local police and fire stations. Staff delivered treats to 16 stations in communities where they hold branches as part of the SeaComm Pay-It-Forward program. Pictured are Ashley Coffey, Canton police officer, left, and Barb Bessette, SeaComm branch manager. Submitted photo
