TJ Toyota helps yule dinner fund

TJ Toyota made a $500 donation through its Community Giving Calendar to the Colton Community Christmas Dinner Foundation. The Foundation provides locals with food insecurities or those with difficulties with leaving their homes to get supplies needed for a Christmas meal. Pictured are Donna Buckley, left, CCSD, and Karen Long, TJ Toyota sales manager. Courtesy of TJ Toyota
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.