People lined up outside Bare Knuckle Tattoo on Franklin Street in Watertown, where all day Monday the shop cranked out $40 tattoos of preselected designs to support the SPCA of Jefferson County on National Pet Day.
PHOTOS: Tattoo shop fundraiser for SPCA on National Pet Day
