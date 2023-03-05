A prom and wedding dress giveaway was held at the Madrid Municipal Park building on Saturday.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Section 3 boys basketball: Central Square falls in Class A final
- Watertown plans to apply for SAFER firefighter grant funding
- PHOTOS: Yes to the dress in Madrid
- Maple Weekends coming up March 18-19 and 25-26
- French Creek Marina plans to build new store, cottages
- Local college roundup: Clarkson women’s hockey falls in ECAC title game, but qualifies for NCAA tournament
- Taste of the Town returns
- DA says Rossie homicide case linked to Gouverneur murder; original suspect not the killer
Most Popular
-
Family responds to release of relative accused of murder, DA says another suspect eyed
-
DA says Rossie homicide case linked to Gouverneur murder; original suspect not the killer
-
Eating In Upstate: Boondocks Restaurant
-
Section 3 girls basketball: Indian River captures Class A championship
-
North country representatives join new Northern Border Security Caucus
Classifieds
- GOLDEN RETRIEVER Puppies AKC - Born 1-14-23 first shots deworming
- GOLDEN DOODLE puppies. Will be ready Feb 14th. Brasher Falls.
- MAINE COON Kittens, ready now, $400, 315-790-1772 search FB dairyhilllabrador
- GERMAN SHEPHERD pups $200 Chaweenie & Dashounds Pups $350 .
- PURE BRED Shepherds adirondackaustralian shepherds.com. Check us on Facebook
- AKC LABRADOR Retrievers, 1m & 1f - black, Shots, vet
- HUSKIE PUPS
- Empire State Bottle Collectors Associations 51st Annual ANTIQUES & BOTTLES
- FOR SALE: 8ft 2in Boss 4 way V plow. Was
- LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.