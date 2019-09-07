MASSENA — Pink flamingos have invaded Massena, but it’s for a good cause.
Renee Barto is staging a “Flocking” fundraiser for Kerry LeGrow, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer about a year-and-a-half ago. Ms. LeGrow, a 37-year-old mother of two daughters, has had chemotherapy and radiation treatments, but it’s been determined that she has reoccurring cancer.
Ms. Barto said she knew Ms. LeGrow from their school days. When she heard about the flamingo fundraiser from some of her sorority sisters, one of whom had been flocked, she decided to bring it to Massena to help with Ms. LeGrow’s medical expenses. All proceeds go to Ms. LeGrow and her family to support her recovery.
She said the flamingos, which were purchased through Amazon, are placed in the yards of businesses or residences, along with information about the fundraiser.
For $15, the flock will be removed. For $20, the flock will be removed and placed where the person wants. For $30, the flock is removed and placed at a location of the person’s choice, and they can’t be flocked again. Local residents can send a flock of flamingos to their friends for neighbors for $20 per flock.
Payment can be made in cash, or through PayPal or Venmo.
If someone is flocked and can’t afford a donation to have it removed, Ms. Barto said she’ll remove it. That information is included in the comments that are left with the person who’s flocked.
“They are there overnight or until I can get to them,” said Ms. Barto, who has a full-time job.
Among those who’ve been flocked already are Massena Savings and Loan and Mayor Timmy J. Currier.
“I have some people that want to get themselves flocked first,” Ms. Barto said. “The best part is the people’s faces. A lot of people know who I am and start laughing. They know why I’m there.”
For more information about the fundraiser, contact Ms. Barto at 315-322-1674.
