MEXICO - Phil Kugler will offer floral and vegetable plants for sale on Saturday, May 28, at TOPS Friendly Markets in Mexico. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. Potted tomato plants in bloom are highlighted this year.
One-hundred percent of all donations received go into the Sean Finney Kugler Memorial Fund which in turn awards a $500 scholarship to a Mexico Academy and Central High School graduating senior via Dollars for Scholars.
