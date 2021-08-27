MASSENA — An outdoor movie night that was scheduled for Saturday at the Police Activities League of Massena has been canceled.
Some volunteers who were scheduled to assist with the event have been quarantined and will not be available, and the lack of volunteers has caused the cancellation.
The outdoor movie night had been originally been scheduled for July but was rained out and rescheduled for Saturday. The event was scheduled to include bounce houses, games, free popcorn, snow cones and cotton candy, and the movie “Raya and the Last Dragon.” A fundraiser was also planned for PAL — $5 for a hot dog, chips and soda.
The drug- and alcohol-free event was sponsored by the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition and the Police Activities League of Massena.
