SYRACUSE — The next grant round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program opened Monday.
The roadside marker program commemorates historic people, places, things or events in New York State within the time frame of 1740-1921. Several locations around Northern New York have taken advantage of the program.
Grants cover the cost of a cast aluminum marker, pole and shipping.
This grant round covers the following counties: Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, (Region 8); Fulton, Montgomery, Herkimer, Oneida, Otsego and Schoharie (Region 7) and Cayuga, Cortland, Madison and Onondaga (Region 9).
St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties are in Region 6. Applications for those counties become available online on Aug. 2.
The Historic Marker Grant Program is open to local, state and federal government entities, nonprofit academic institutions and 501(c)(3) organizations in New York state.
Often, municipal historians, local historical organizations or related nonprofits will apply for a marker on behalf of a property owner.
Those interested in applying for a marker grant should submit an online letter of intent to verify primary sources by Dec. 14.
Primary source documentation is necessary to support the text on a marker.
The final application deadline is Jan. 18. To apply for a grant or review application guidelines, visit the foundation’s NYS marker program page. A complete grant schedule by region is also on the Foundation’s website.
Other Pomeroy Foundation marker programs are the Legends & Lore Marker Grant Program, Historic Transportation Canals Marker Grant Program, National Register Signage Grant Program and National Women’s Suffrage Marker Program.
The foundation’s website, www.wgpfoundation.org, also features an interactive, digital map with listings of current markers and plaques.
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is a private, grant-making foundation established in 2005. It is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis. Since 2006, the Foundation has funded more than 1,200 historic roadside markers and plaques nationwide.
For more information or to apply, visit wdt.me/WGP_grant.
