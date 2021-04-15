Pomeroy Foundation offering canal marker grants

SYRACUSE — The newest grant round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Historic Transportation Canals Marker Grant Program, which opened April 5, commemorates the historical significance of transportation canals in the United States with roadside markers.
“Historically, transportation canals have played a significant role in development and commerce across the country,” Paula Miller, Executive Director at the Pomeroy Foundation said in a news release. “This marker program is an opportunity to put the spotlight on these important historic waterways. Markers help educate the public, encourage pride of place and promote economic activity.”
Canal marker grants are available to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, nonprofit academic institutions, and local, state and federal government entities in the U.S. Grant funding includes the full cost of a marker, pole and shipping. To view program guidelines and details about how to apply online, visit the Pomeroy Foundation’s Historic Transportation Canals grant program web site at tinyurl.com/jvnnx2.
Those interested in applying for a marker grant should submit an online Letter of Intent which includes a proposed marker inscription and list of primary sources to verify the text on the marker by Monday, May 17. The grant application deadline is June 21.
Canal markers must be installed near an existing or former canal site and recognize a historical fact that occurred more than 50 years before the year of the grant application. Currently that year is 1971.
The colors of the markers in this program are light blue with black trim and lettering. Applicants have the option of selecting between two canal-themed logos.
In addition to the historic canals marker program, the foundation offers marker grant programs with themes spanning from folklore and women’s suffrage to civil rights and the National Register of Historic Places.
