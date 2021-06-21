Port Ontario Gear Rippers donate hygiene items to Catholic Charities of Oswego County
Latest News
- JK’s Roadhouse in Redwood finally gets to celebrate Business of the Year recognition
- Recreational sports: Fitchette, Canizzo lead Wednesday Senior Golf
- Recreational sports: Carp anglers will test skills, stamina in St. Lawrence County Carp Marathon
- CiTi staff members participate in drone training
- Scholarships awarded to Hannibal High School seniors
- Calinda Ceterski inducted into Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society
- SUNY Oswego SEFA campaign, Yards for Yeardley support Services to Aid Families
- Schroeppel Youth Soccer invites players ages four through 13 to sign up
Most Popular
-
Chef ahoy! Culinary ace aboard ships rides wave of popularity with a cookbook
-
Times All-North: 2021 All-North baseball team
-
Parole denied for convicted killer of 1986 Clarkson University student
-
Taking the stage: Musicians grateful to be playing live again after over a year of no shows
-
Three family members open region’s newest golf course in Norfolk
Classifieds
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- CLOCK REPAIR & Watch Batteries, Thousand Island Clock Works, Alexandria
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED.
- 1930' DARK oak dinning room set, 60" table w/2 end
- BUYING COMIC BOOKS
- POLARIS 1996 Scrambler 400, new tires, rims, shock, motor rebuilt
- CABLE NELSON piano w/bench, good condition, $400, 315-783-7602.
- KRONE MAX 1500 baler, Kuhn 3pt 10ft disc mower, 84-80
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.