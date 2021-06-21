Port Ontario Gear Rippers donate hygiene items to Catholic Charities of Oswego County

FULTON - Members of the Port Ontario Gear Rippers motorcycle club recently donated cash and hygiene items to Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC). “We appreciate the support the Gear Rippers have given us and the people in our county that this donation will help,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. Pictured from left: Pekow, Katrina Zakala, a CCOC employee and member of the Gear Rippers, Shelley Ingison and David Wait. Absent from photo are Gear Rippers members Andy Ingison, Eric Rose and Salvatore Licitra. For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.
