WATERTOWN — The Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation has announced the return of its annual Posh Purse Palooza, set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 11 at Garland City Beer Works, 321 Howk St.
The event will be preceded by an online auction.
Posh Purse Palooza, which started in 2015, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned the following year with its in-person event and began incorporating an online auction into its format.
“We’ve seen great success with this combined format over the past couple years,” said Jeremiah S. Papineau, the nonprofit organization’s director of communications and foundation director. “Each year, this event continues to grow and attract a huge crowd. The online component only made it better and able to reach more people.”
Last year’s event raised more than $10,000 to support the services the Volunteer Transportation Center provides to the community.
“Giving people the opportunity to bid on a select number of purses in advance of the in-person auction and making it possible for all purses to be bid on that night online just increased the excitement,” Mr. Papineau said.
That format will be repeated this year, with a select number of purses available for bidding one week in advance of the May 11 event.
Posh Purse Palooza is a silent auction event that features new or gently-used purses filled with various items such as gift certificates, jewelry, bottles of wine, scarves and cosmetics.
The donated purses include a variety of designers including Coach, Kate Spade, Ralph Lauren, Dooney & Bourke, Vera Bradley and Calvin Klein.
In conjunction with the Posh Purse Palooza, Garland City Beer Works will offer a signature drink from April 11 through the night of the event with proceeds from every cocktail going to the VTC Foundation.
Bidding through the online auction opens April 28 on the VTC website, www.volunteertransportationcenter.org. Online bidding in advance will be limited to a number of select purses, with the majority first being available for bids the night of the event.
The festivities on May 11 begin at 5:30 p.m. and winners will be revealed following the end of the auction at 7 p.m.
There is no admission fee for the in-person event, but the VTC Foundation will accept donations at the door. In-person bidders are asked to RSVP by May 4, to ensure capacity will not be exceeded.
Donations and proceeds from this event support the programs of the VTC providing transportation to medical, dental and other life-sustaining health-related appointments throughout Northern New York.
Sponsors for this year’s Posh Purse Palooza and donations of purses and items to go into the purses are being sought. For more information, contact Mr. Papineau at 315-303-2590 or email jeremiah@volunteertransportation.org.
