Annual Posh Purse Palooza returns

Dozens gather at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown last year for the Posh Purse Palooza. The silent auction fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center will return to Garland City Beer Works on May 11. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — The Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation has announced the return of its annual Posh Purse Palooza, set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 11 at Garland City Beer Works, 321 Howk St.

The event will be preceded by an online auction.

