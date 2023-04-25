Potsdam Holiday Fund building endowment ahead of busy season

The Rotary Club of Potsdam donated $1,000 to the Potsdam Holiday Fund in 2022. From left, Potsdam Rotary Club President Duane Pelkey presents a check to Potsdam Holiday Fund President Traci Giffin, assisted by Rotary Treasurer Shawn Seymour and Secretary Romeyn Prescott. Provided photo

POTSDAM — Christmas may be months away, but the Potsdam Holiday Fund is using the time now to build up its endowment fund, allowing the program to continue to grow.

The permanent fund, which is managed by the Northern New York Community Foundation, continues to generate interest income for the program.

