MASSENA — The residents of the Massena and Potsdam Humane Society’s animal shelters had a special holiday season this year, thanks to the owners of the Potsdam Little Italy restaurant.
Darin and Trisha Richards and their children, Lawsen and Bexley, visited both shelters to personally deliver 40 new dog beds and 80 new fleece blankets to keep the animals comfortable and toasty. Potsdam Tractor Supply Co. and the Massena Walmart Supercenter assisted them with their efforts.
Mrs. Richards said she and her husband decided to forego the Christmas gift exchange and instead provide a special Christmas to the animals.
“For Christmas this year we wanted to do something extra special. We wanted to give back to those who deserve gifts way more than we do,” she said.
It was something that was near and dear to their hearts, she said.
“We didn’t even have to think of what we were going to do. We have four dogs and two cats and they aren’t our animals, they are our family and also our precious babies,” Mrs. Richards said.
Because of their love for animals, the Richards’s decided to donate the dog beds and fleece blankets to the local shelters.
“We love animals so much we decided to donate tons of extra large dog beds and 40 fleece blankets to the Potsdam Humane Society so that these amazing fur babies could have a great Christmas,” she said.
They later made to the trip to Massena to deliver the dog beds and fleece blankets to the Massena Humane Society’s animal shelter. As Mrs. Richards delivered the beds personally to the dogs, she was warmly greeted and took a moment to hug them tightly.
She hopes the animal shelters are only temporary homes for the dogs and cats, and they find a forever home.
“We pray that these babies get the life that they deserve with loving families who will spoil them rotten,” she said.
The animals were appreciative, and so were shelter officials.
“THANK YOU to Potsdam Little Italy (Darin, Trisha, and family) who donated TONS of extra large dog beds and 40 fleece blankets to the animals at PHS! Definitely made this Holiday Season a cozy one! Thank You,” the Potsdam Humane Society wrote on its Facebook page.
(1) comment
it’s great to donate but you don’t need to lie about your motives. Florida for Christmas is a great Christmas present so there was no need to say you didn’t get Christmas presents. Why lie?
