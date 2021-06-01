POTSDAM — Two active members of the Potsdam community will be recognized when the Potsdam Rotary Club holds its annual dinner Tuesday at the Potsdam Town & Country Club.
The club will be honoring Nancy and Michael Griffin of Colton for their community efforts. Mrs. Griffin will be recognized with the Service Above Self Award and Mr. Griffin will be recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.
Taylor Robertson of Parishville will also be installed as the 2021-22 president.
The Service Above Self Award is a prestigious award for Rotarians and Rotaractors who demonstrate their commitment to helping others by volunteering their time and talents. They are members of Rotary who give local community service and can opt into international programs.
Although not a Rotarian, Mrs. Griffin has assisted in many club activities since 1986 and will be honored in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the Potsdam community for more than 30 years.
She was founding secretary of the Potsdam Kiwanis Club and has been involved with the Potsdam Holiday Fund since its inception in 1989 as a Kiwanis Club project.
Over the years, she has been part of the Potsdam Holiday Fund’s incorporation as a 501(c)(3) charity in 2003, and has also served as both president and vice president. She has also raised funds annually to serve about 200 families, including about 500 children and about 125 senior citizens in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop.
Mrs. Griffin also serves as board secretary on the St. Lawrence Health Foundation, and joined the board of the North Country Children’s Museum. In that capacity, she has taken on a key role in co-writing and leading the marketing for the “Out and About in the North Country” book fundraising project.
She retired as a development officer from SUNY Potsdam in 2017, where she had worked for 34 years.
The Rotary Club will honor Mr. Griffin as a Paul Harris Fellow for the third time for his demonstrated commitment to the Rotary’s goal and purposes, and “in appreciation of their tangible assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world.”
A long-time board member, he joined Rotary in 1986, served as past president and co-chaired the Rotary District 7040 Conference in 2005. Mr. Griffin currently chairs the Community Service Committee and leads communications for the club.
In addition, he serves as vice chair of the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Board, secretary of the Potsdam Holiday Fund, and is a member of the St. Lawrence Health and Bayside Cemetery Association boards.
He retired as director of news and digital content services at Clarkson University in 2017, where he had served in various marketing and communication roles since 1986. Today, he is principal of Griffin Communications, performing consulting for regional institutions and businesses.
Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the club’s website at www.potsdamrotary.org.
