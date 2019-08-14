POTSDAM — In a near immediate response to the tragic death of 7-year-old Marquise P. Disotell, officials at Potsdam Central School, where he was a student, reached out to families to provide support.
Marquise was killed Aug. 8 in what St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies reported as a serious UTV crash at 379 Hatch Road.
Deputies said the vehicle was being operated on private property by two 14-year-old boys who were towing Marquise and a second boy, age 6, who were on a tube.
After making a left-hand turn, the tube drifted to the right, striking a wooden fence and a large tree, leading to Marquise’s death, deputies said.
St. Lawrence County Coroner James Sienkiewycz said the death was ruled accidental due to head trauma.
“The Lawrence Avenue Elementary School principal, Jennifer Gray, emailed parents of all elementary students to notify them of the tragedy,” School Superintendent Joanne Chambers said in an email to the Times. “Parents were encouraged to contact the school if they were interested in having their child meet with a counselor.”
Ms. Gray also provided several resources about how to help young children navigate their grief, with contact information for Mary Jones, of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice, also being provided, Mrs. Chambers said.
“We hope to collaborate with Hospice in the fall to provide a Good Grief group for children who have suffered a loss in their lives,” she said. “We are still talking about how best to honor Marquise’s memory.”
Parents with questions or concerns can contact Mrs. Chambers at jchambers@potsdam.k12.ny.us or by calling (315) 265-2000 x733.
According to his obituary, Marquise was born in Newark, N.Y. on Sept. 19, 2011. The Potsdam Central School student was set to enter the third grade next month. He was very proud of his new bicycle and his Bae blades. He enjoyed playing T-ball, swimming in the family pool with his brothers and playing with his dogs.
Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
According to the state Department of Motor Vehicles, you do not need a drivers’ license to operate an ATV in the state, but certain restrictions apply to operators under age 16.
If you are age 10 through age 15, you may operate an ATV only under adult supervision; or, without adult supervision on lands owned or leased by your parent or guardian; or, on any lands where ATV use is permitted, without adult supervision, if you have completed an ATV safety training course approved by the DMV. You should carry your course completion certificate when operating any ATV.
If you are under age 10, you may operate an ATV only under adult supervision; or, without adult supervision on lands owned or leased by your parent or guardian.
Adult supervision means being accompanied by a person at least 18 years of age, or a person 16 or 17 years of age who holds an ATV safety course completion certificate from an approved safety course provider.
