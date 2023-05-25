Potsdam Varsity Club raises funds for cancer

The Potsdam Central School Varsity Club recently raised $400 at their Coaches vs. Cancer 3pt Shoot-Out to benefit cancer care at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Pictured, from left, are Emma Brosell, Rosie Hoover, Lauryn Bigwarfe, Maggie Akin and Grace Theodore, Varsity Club; Kay Zimmer, CPH Center for Cancer Care director; and Clare Sullivan-Catlin, Adalee Dimarco, Emma Fields and Daly Duffy, Varsity Club. Submitted photo
