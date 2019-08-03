POTSDAM — Susan N. Hale never thought that when she went to visit her doctor for a sinus problem, she could potentially end up dead six months later.
It was late April when Mrs. Hale, 56, went to visit Dr. Michael G. Chader, an ear, nose and throat specialist at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She subsequently underwent surgery on her nose.
After a reading of a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography angiography (CTA) scan, Mrs. Hale said Dr. Chader told there was not just an aneurysm that needed immediate attention, but that she had a tumor growing behind her eyes, which has caused her blurred and spotty vision.
“It was like, unbelievable,” Mrs. Hale said Friday afternoon, sitting at a picnic table outside of her Route 345 home. “I couldn’t even describe it when he told me that and it’s like, when he said it had to be taken care of ASAP and they weren’t going to wait.”
She has taken about seven trips to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, where she said she already had one brain surgery on July 12, but faced complications, requiring the surgeon to put a coil around the aneurysm in an attempt to get it to close over the top of the coils, creating a solid surface, Ms. Hale said.
“They tried to drain it this last time but they couldn’t get it to work,” she said. “So now, when he goes in with the wire, it will give him a hard surface where he can go in and bounce off the side of it, so he can open it up put the stent in and everything can drain out, giving it less of a chance for it to explode.
“They said that if it pops, there’s only two chances: severe stroke or death,” she said, pausing. “. . . We’re hoping.”
She said she had been suffering from mini strokes and a loss of memory, due to the aneurysm.
Following the interview with the Times Friday, Mrs. Hale’s daughter, Heidi Perez, took her to the emergency room, where she had another stroke.
Mrs. Perez told the Times on Saturday her mother was headed to Syracuse for surgery as soon as possible.
Throughout the ordeal, Mrs. Hale has been surrounded and supported by her family, her husband of 39 years, Leslie C. “Lester Hale, her daughters Mrs. Perez and Crystal Bishop, and son, Leslie C. Hale II.
At the same time she received the news about her health, Mrs. Hale and her husband had the troubling news compounded with a notice that their property will be foreclosed on if they don’t pay back taxes. They owe $6,000 on the land and if they pay $3,000 that will keep the property in their possession, for now.
Mr. Hale, who is on disability, has been unable to work, and Mrs. Hale’s health conditions have left her out of work as well. She had worked for McDonald’s for about 27 years, between the Canton, Potsdam and Gouverneur locations, she said.
Additionally, they were notified that they were at risk of having their car repossessed, all at the same time that she was scheduled for her October surgery.
“It’s just so frustrating, because I tell them I can’t do anything,” Mrs. Hale said. “I can’t work I can’t drive, I can’t maneuver,” Mrs. Hale said. “And with the mini strokes now, it is even harder and I’m depending on my kids.”
“If we lose the property we’re done. We have no place to go. They’ve got us over top of a barrel. We ain’t got nothing,” Mr. Hale said. “Right now we live on $784 a month, is what I get for Social Security and disability . . . I just keep going from Peter to Paul.”
But their children have made efforts to raise money, with Mrs. Bishop starting a Go Fund Me account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/susan039s-battle. She said it fell through, with no donations.
Additionally, she said she had an issue with the account, stating a goal of $100. That is inaccurate, Mrs. Bishop said. The goal is $3,000.
While the account still exists, Mrs. Bishop also organized a fundraiser at the Norwood Village Green on July 27, but the turnout was scant and she only raised $300, which held off the repossession of her mother’s vehicle.
Mrs. Perez and Mrs. Bishop are also organizing a yard sale for the end of August to help raise money and have been collecting things from friends that they can use as sale times.
“My mom is my best friend and I would do anything for not only my mom, but my dad,” Mrs. Perez said, choking up. “So if it means that we do five million fundraisers and she has 10 things in Syracuse, than so be it.”
“We’ll work around it and make sure it gets done. We’re not a quitting family, so one way or another it will get done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.