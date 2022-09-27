MASSENA — An angler competing in last weekend’s Toyota Series Northern Division tournament at the Massena Intake paid tribute to a Massena firefighter who died earlier this year.

Professional angler John Baranik added a decal to his boat to honor Richard M. “Ricky” Lashomb, a volunteer firefighter who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the age of 37. He was a member of the Massena Volunteer Fire Department and a former member of the Louisville and Hopkinton-Fort Jackson volunteer fire departments.

