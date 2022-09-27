MASSENA — An angler competing in last weekend’s Toyota Series Northern Division tournament at the Massena Intake paid tribute to a Massena firefighter who died earlier this year.
Professional angler John Baranik added a decal to his boat to honor Richard M. “Ricky” Lashomb, a volunteer firefighter who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the age of 37. He was a member of the Massena Volunteer Fire Department and a former member of the Louisville and Hopkinton-Fort Jackson volunteer fire departments.
One of Mr. Lashomb’s daughters, Destiny, helped Mr. Baranik add the decal to his boat, and also joined the angler on the river with an opportunity to drive a bass boat.
Massena Town Councilor Thomas C. Miller explained the initiative to town board members during last week’s meeting, prior to the start of the tournament. Mr. Miller, a chief with the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, who has also assisted in coordinating the professional fishing tournaments that have come to Massena, said he had been in contact with Mr. Baranik.
“He has a program that he does for first responders, and he called me up, being chief of the fire department. He called me up and asked me if we had a member. Obviously, we lost an active member last year and I said ‘yes,’” Mr. Miller said.
He said Mr. Lashomb has three daughters, and Destiny had the opportunity to meet with Mr. Baranik.
“He does make it a lifetime experience for this girl. He will take her out fishing. He will bring her up on stage. He will give her a jersey, the same jersey he wears. And he will put Ricky’s name on his boat for one year in memory of Ricky. So, it’s really special,” Mr. Miller said.
“I just thought that was very special and very positive, and it’s a good thing for our community,” he added. “We’ve been talking pretty much every day. John is just a wonderful guy. It’s been so special what he has done.”
