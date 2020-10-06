Project Linus donates 62 handmade blankets to Catholic Charities

FULTON - CNY Julie Litteer, (left), representing the Syracuse/Onondaga/Oswego County Chapter of Project Linus, recently donated 62 handmade children’s blankets to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), said Mary-Margaret Pekow, (right), CCOC executive director “We are extremely grateful to Project Linus for this donation,” Pekow said. According to their website: Project Linus is a national non-profit (projectlinus.org), “providing love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade blankets and afghans lovingly created by volunteer ‘blanketeers.’” For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.
