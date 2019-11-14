Pulaski Community Holiday Basket Program accepting applications

PULASKI - The Pulaski Community Holiday Basket Program sponsored by the Pulaski Lions Club has helped make the holiday season a joyous time of year for many area families.
The procedure for receiving a holiday basket this year will once again ensure that all families that have a true need for assistance will be identified. To be eligible for a food basket or child’s gift (age 15 and under), it is necessary to complete an application. Applications are available at the Pulaski Public Library on North Jefferson Street or the Pulaski Community Cupboard on Bridge Street in Pulaski.
Applications are to be filled out and returned to these locations or mailed to the Pulaski Lions Club, PO Box 245, Pulaski, NY 13142.
The Lions Club will notify those people or families who will be receiving holiday baskets and children’s gifts. No person will receive a holiday basket or gift without a completed application.
An application must be received and approved by the Lions Club Review Committee. There will be no exception for a written application. Telephone calls requesting a holiday basket will not be accepted. Applications must be received no later than Dec. 9. The holiday food basket and gift distribution is scheduled for Dec. 21 at the Ringgold Fire Company headquarters on Lake Street in Pulaski.
