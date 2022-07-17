Pulaski Fund distributes $23,980 in grants

PULASKI - The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund recently distributed more than $23,980 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving the greater Pulaski area.
Child Advocacy Center for Oswego County (CAC Foundation) received $2,683 to purchase furniture for children and adults in its Pulaski office waiting room.
Pulaski Area Pop Warner received $5,000 to purchase football gear and cheer uniforms as well as repair its bleachers and tower.
Read to Them received $2,077 to support its One School One Book program, which provides low-income students with printed, age-appropriate books.
Rural and Migrant Ministry of Oswego County received $5,720 to make improvements to its driveway, porch and walkway for use by visitors to its free medical clinic.
Salmon River Fine Arts Center received $4,000 to provide free and discounted classes for people of all ages and backgrounds as well as introduce art to different community locations.
Salmon River Ice Hockey Association received $4,500 to purchase water bottle feeders and a floor cleaner for its arena, as well as upgrade the water mechanism for its ice-resurface system.
The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund is a union of gifts contributed by the people of the Pulaski community that makes grants to support programs and projects of importance to the area. Established in 1991 with seed funding from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust and sustained through critical community matching challenge grants, the endowment exists to ensure that the citizens of the Pulaski area have a means of supporting the nonprofit services and resources that are so important to the vitality of a community. Since its inception, the fund has provided more than $460,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations addressing community needs in the village of Pulaski and the town of Richland and has grown its endowment to more than $1 million. People can learn more about the fund and contribute at cnycf.org/Pulaski. The Pulaski Fund is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, cnycf.org.
The Central New York Community Foundation is a public charity established in 1927 that receives contributions from donors, manages them to grow over time and then distributes funding to local charities to help them thrive. It is the largest charitable foundation in Central New York with assets of nearly $400 million and has invested more than $250 million in community improvement projects since its inception. As a grantmaker, civic leader, convener and sponsor of strategic initiatives, the Community Foundation strives to strengthen local nonprofits, encourage better understanding of the region and address the most critical issues of the time.
