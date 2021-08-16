Pulaski Fund distributes $27,499 in grants

PULASKI - The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund recently distributed more than $27,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving the greater Pulaski area.
Half Shire Historical Society received $10,000 to remove and replace damaged main entrance sidewalks.
Pulaski Historical Society received $3,500 to upgrade computers and printers.
Rural and Migrant Ministry of Oswego County received $5,735 to replace the furnace in its headquarters.
Salmon River Fine Arts Center received $4,264 to support its outreach program offering free senior art classes and to purchase equipment for their pottery studio.
United Friends of Homeless Animals received $4,000 to offer a reduced-cost spay and neuter program, as well as conduct spaying and neutering on feral cats.
The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund is a union of gifts contributed by the people of the Pulaski community that makes grants to support programs and projects of importance to the area. Established in 1991 with seed funding from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust and sustained through critical community matching challenge grants, the endowment exists to ensure that the citizens of the Pulaski area have a means of supporting the nonprofit services and resources that are so important to the vitality of a community. Since its inception, the fund has provided more than $430,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations addressing community needs in the village of Pulaski and the town of Richland. People can learn more about the Fund and contribute at cnycf.org/Pulaski. The Pulaski Fund is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, cnycf.org.
The Central New York Community Foundation is a public charity established in 1927 that receives contributions from donors, manages them to grow over time and then distributes funding to local charities to help them thrive. It is the largest charitable foundation in Central New York with assets of more than $366 million and has invested more than $230 million in community improvement projects since its inception. As a grantmaker, civic leader, convener and sponsor of strategic initiatives, the Community Foundation strives to strengthen local nonprofits, encourage better understanding of the region and address the most critical issues of our time.
