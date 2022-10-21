PULASKI – Her soccer team may have lost the game, but they won far more in a far greater battle, that against breast cancer, as part of junior Vivian Lasell’s fourth Pinkout at Pulaski Academy & Central Schools, raising over $500 for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
“It’s going good. We had a lot of people participate. It was nice,” Vivian said in a recent interview.
As part of the Pinkout this year, Vivian’s soccer team participated too.
“We all wore pink socks,” Vivian said, “and we helped put up balloons, and it was a really good game.”
They lost, she said, but “it was a close game.”
Compared to past Pinkouts, Vivian said, “I think this year has been a lot bigger because we also included the soccer game, and a lot more people heard about it.”
She only has one more year in high school and “after I graduate, I plan on traveling and going into design school for interior design.”
But that doesn’t mean her dedication to the cause will end with her high school years. As she gets older, her plans are getting bigger for the cancer foundation.
“I plan on doing a lot of bigger things once I graduate to donate more money,” she said.
Her inspiration was in part due to a friend of the family being diagnosed with breast cancer, but, Vivian said, “it was mostly I felt like I should do something.”
I asked her if she’d met many breast cancer survivors.
“My family friend that was diagnosed, she’s a survivor,” she replied. “She’s doing really good. We donated the money from last year to her.”
Do you read much about breast cancer?
“I like to save stuff online and research a bit about it, because a lot of people struggle with it.”
Have you ever thought of going into medicine?
“I have not,” she said. “I’m not the medical type.”
Have you gotten a good response from the students?
“Yeah,” she said, “a lot of people support it.”
How many people were helping you with this this year?
“I had to go through the student government at school, but I think it’s mostly Mrs. Truax.”
In order to get the school’s permission for all that was involved in the Pinkout, Vivian had to approach the student government, who, she said, “just basically had to approve it, but they all agreed. It was yeses all around.
“We did two days of donations at school, just to give more people a chance to donate,” Vivian explained. “We usually do more than one day just in case people forget their money. For the donations, we also have Pinkout bracelets, candy, and gum to bring people and money in.”
They’re going to count the total money taken in tomorrow (Wednesday), but they estimate it’s over $500.
They send the money out to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in Dallas.
Jill Truax, Vivian’s former teacher and her adviser on the Pinkout added, “I think that Vivian picked it because there are some breast cancer charities around here, but Vivian had done some research. We looked at some different places to send it, like American Cancer Society and things like that, but the Susan G. Komen one just had some stories on the website that really stood out to her. And then, also, we looked up, because we knew that some of the foundations don’t use 100% of the money that you send for what you’re targeting, but this one, when we looked up the different cancer organizations, this one kept popping up as the one that really uses the funds for research and in the way that they’re intended. Vivian did that. We looked at a bunch of different ones, and then she researched it and picked this one, and we kind of stuck with it because we think it’s the best. After we send the money, they always send her a letter and contact us, thanking her and letting her know what the money will go for.”
Vivian added, “Next year, I plan on tying this into my senior project. I was planning on doing it a little bigger. I play soccer, so I was going to have another soccer game and bring in survivors and make it more about them and give them flowers. I also plan on doing a 5K run in Pulaski to bring everyone together.”
Jill Truax continued with a bit of the Pinkout’s history.
“Four years ago, I was her teacher when she was in sixth grade,” Truax said. “When she was in eighth grade, she came to me and asked if I would help her to coordinate a Pinkout because a friend of her family had breast cancer, and she just wanted to do something to support the friend and also to help the cause. I was really impressed that Vivian, being an eighth grader would take it upon herself and really coordinate this event out of the kindness of her heart. And I was really happy to help her and advise her through that.
“We all unfortunately, know people who are diagnosed and have to fight the battle,” Truax continued. “And I think from Vivian’s perspective, it’s something she just wants to keep going because it’s just a way that we can help people that are fighting the battle and also kind of give back and show our support.
“I think it (the Pinkout) does give awareness to how many people have been impacted by breast cancer, not just in our community but all over. I think it has sparked discussion on that and things like early detection and things we can do to try to be proactive and also help and support people who are dealing with the situation. It’s obviously an awareness piece and a fundraising piece to help people out.”
Next year may be the biggest, most successful Pinkout yet. And as Vivian agreed, someday Pinkouts may be a thing of the past, and the battle against breast cancer will have been won. Vivian’s trying to make that happen.
