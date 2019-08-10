Although in darkness, the members of Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 have been hard at work planting and mulching around the gazebo in Pulaski. Stop to see the beautiful job done.
Their next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
