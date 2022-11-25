Pulaski’s Memory Tree will once again light up in remembrance of loved ones passed on

Photo of Charlotte DeGaetano, of Pulaski, standing next to the newly planted Pulaski Memory Tree, located in the Village’s South Park, in 2017. The tree itself is in memory of DeGaetano’s husband, Francis “Frank” DeGaetano, and will hold the bulbs that represent the names of hundreds of people being remembered by loved ones this season. Their names will be hand-written in alphabetical order on a large poster Charlotte creates every year. As of Nov. 20, she had added 370 names and said she had hundreds more yet to add. Last year’s poster held over 800 names. The Memory Tree Service and Lighting will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. during Light Up Pulaski. File photo.

PULASKI – Often tragedy leads to charity, and so it is with Pulaski’s Memory Tree.

“The Memory Tree is in memory of my husband,” Charlotte DeGaetano said recently.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.