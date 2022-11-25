Pulaski’s Memory Tree will once again light up in remembrance of loved ones passed on

PULASKI – Often tragedy leads to charity, and so it is with Pulaski’s Memory Tree.
“The Memory Tree is in memory of my husband,” Charlotte DeGaetano said recently.
It is “a pine tree, a 12-foot spruce, planted in memory of Frank DeGaetano. It’s right in the center of the park. And the tree is all in amber yellow bulbs. I thought I read somewhere years ago that amber meant caring. It doesn’t look like any other tree in the park. It looks like it’s special.
“The Halfshire Historical Society of Richland, which I’m a member of, gave it in memory when my husband died seven years ago. This is my 30th year. I started doing this in 1993. In 1991, my sister was killed in a car accident, and three weeks later, my father had a heart attack and died. It was the worst year of my life. The tree used to be in the North Park, ugliest tree in the world, with just a sign underneath with people’s names, very few names. There was no kind of celebration at the tree or anything. I left that park, I can’t tell you how disillusioned I was and upset to think that these people weren’t remembered.”
The next year she was told there wasn’t going to be a Memory Tree because no one would take charge of it.
“So I said, ‘I will take charge of the Memory Tree. I’ll collect the money, I’ll do the publicity, I’ll do everything for the Memory Tree.’ And that’s how I got started,” she remembered. “It helped me get through Christmas with my family. Christmas is very special to me. But that Christmas that my sister got killed, nobody got hardly any presents. The only one that got presents, I think, was my granddaughter. I didn’t want to celebrate with the family. It was just a horrible year for me. So, in ‘93 when I started the Memory Tree, I only had my father and my sister on it, and through the years, I’ve added another sister and my mother and many, many friends and relatives. And then, seven years ago, my husband passed away, so, I remembered him. Two years ago, I had 716 loved ones remembered, and I collected $4,035.
Last year, she remembered over 800 loved ones and collected over $8,000, a record year.
“And every penny I collect goes to the local food pantries,” Charlotte said. “I have five food pantries. They cover the Pulaski school district, the Sandy Creek school district, and the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown school district. These food pantries cover school districts. You have to go to a food pantry that covers your school district. So I have the three big school districts around me all covered. And last year after I gave them all their checks, I visited their food pantries to see how they did them. It was nice. It was really nice. Some are in churches, some are in buildings. It all depends. But there’s a big need for food in this county.
Giving to the food pantries, she said, ‘helps me get through Christmas, because you know, I lost my dad and my sister 30 years ago. Since then I’ve added another sister and my mother and my husband and a lot of friends and relatives. Christmas is a hard time for me. I always loved Christmas. We became parents at Christmas time, I got engaged at Christmas time, I got married shortly after Christmas. I loved Christmas. But the year I lost my sister and my dad, it was just terrible. It gets better. It never goes away, but you learn to live through it. You never get rid of your grief. It’s always there, but you learn to go on and live your life.”
The Memory Tree ceremony, she said, “helps me, and I’m sure it helps a lot of other people too, because you remember your loved ones at Christmas time.”
And every year, it gets bigger. Every year there’s more names. Sometimes there’s more money. I usually have around $4,000. I’m grateful for what I get. I don’t set any price amount. You could give me 50 cents, and I’d take it.”
When will this year’s ceremony be held?
“That is Sunday, Dec. 4th,” Charlotte said. “We light the tree at 4 o’clock. There are activities going on all day in the village. We have a parade at 12:15. Santa Claus comes on the firetruck to the fire hall and greets the children. They have stuff going on at the library and at the Art Center. The Masonic Temple is helping little kids make ornaments. You can take a picture by the tree. The Lions Club gives away hot dogs and hot chocolate in the park. The Misfits are going to play from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the park, and then at 4 p.m. we light the Memory Tree. I think they’re having a coloring contest, and we’ll award the prizes after we light the tree. I think they’re having a craft show in the fire hall, but I’m not positive.
“So far I’ve got like $4,000. I take whatever I get. People are kind of a little slow this year doing stuff. Maybe it’s the economy. Toward the end I always get a lot of the last-minute money.”
If people wanted to donate, how would they do it?
“They would make the check payable to Memory Tree and send it to me at my address, 424 Albion Cross Road, Pulaski, NY 13142. Any amount they want. There’s no specific amount. I take anything they want to give me, and I’m very grateful for whatever I get.”
