Purple flags fly in honor of domestic violence survivors

FULTON - In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Oswego County OBGYN joins Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) SAF program in raising awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County by hosting a display of purple flags that symbolize and honor the more than 600 survivors of domestic violence that received services from SAF in 2019. The display, located at the Oswego County OBGYN office at 43 Montcalm St. in Oswego, is one of several activities and events that SAF will host throughout October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. For more information on SAF, contact their 24/7, confidential Crisis Hotline at 315-342-1600. Pictured are SAF Advocate/Educators Kate Salmonsen and Sara Carmichael (kneeling left), along with OBGYN Practice Manager Daniel Mather and OBGYN staff.
