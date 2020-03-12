Quilt raffle benefits bookmobile and library

OSWEGO - The Friends of the Oswego Public Library and the Oswego Bookmobile will join with the Oswego Elks Club to host a pancake breakfast fundraiser on from 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday, April 19 at the Elks Club, West Fifth and Bridge streets.
A highlight of the breakfast will be the selection of the winner of a 48” x 60” quilt made and donated for this fundraiser by the First United Methodist Quilt Group. Quilt raffle tickets are $3 for single tickets, two for $5 or five for $10.
Tickets for the breakfast as well as raffle tickets are on sale now at the library, from any member of the Friends of the Library or Bookmobile boards, at the Quilt with Passion store, or at the river’s end bookstore. People can also buy tickets at the door on the day of the breakfast.
Funds raised at this event will directly support the work of the Friends of the Library and the Oswego Bookmobile to promote literacy in the community
