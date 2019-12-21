Radio stations’ Coat drive warms the season

Nearly 200 new and gently used coats were collected by B99.3 and Star 100.1 to benefit the “Coats for Kids” program of Potsdam Holiday Fund. Laundering of the used coats was donated by Jeff Demo, Potsdam Laundry and Dry Cleaning. From left are Jeff Demo, Potsdam Laundry and Dry Cleaning; John Winter, B99.3 and Star 100.1 general manager; Angela Peploski, Potsdam Holiday Fund board member; Pam Yurgartis, Potsdam Holiday Fund president; Elin Coleman and Carol Willmert, Potsdam Holiday Fund board members; and Vinny, B99.3 and Star 100.1 morning host.