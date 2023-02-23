OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego Title IX Intern Kayleigh Sherman (left) and Danielle Gillett (right) of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families (SAF) Program add shirts to the Clothesline Project display inside the SUNY Oswego Marano Campus Center. In recognition of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, the Clothesline Project is part of a national campaign in which those affected by abuse and violence decorate T-shirts. Each shirt is designed by local victims and survivors to help raise awareness; give a voice to those who have been silenced; and help with the healing process. The Clothesline Project will be on display throughout the month. If a person or someone they know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking, call SAF’s Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and is free and confidential. SAF is the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County and has provided crisis, supportive, advocacy and educational services throughout Oswego County for more than 40 years.
