WATERTOWN — Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattress Store will host a trick-or-treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Guests are encouraged to bring their families for treats and crafts — but no tricks. The event will feature candy, a craft station, and a beanbag toss.
In a post about the event, the store stated: “We’re proud to host a special trick-or-treating event in our showroom to benefit the Watertown Urban Mission and its efforts to help those less fortunate in our community.”
In addition to the event, Raymour & Flanigan will make a contribution to the mission.
