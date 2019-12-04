WATERTOWN — In keeping with tradition, on Friday the downstairs breakroom of the Watertown Daily Times will turn into the headquarters of the Old Newsboys Day effort to raise funds for the Salvation Army.
Mary Sawyer, circulation director for the Watertown Daily Times, usually gets in at 6 a.m. to make sure the bundles of papers make it to the right people.
According to Mrs. Sawyer, volunteers will hit the streets around 7 or 7:30 a.m. and continue selling newspapers to community members until around 4 p.m.
“Without this program it would be difficult to provide these meals and things associated with Christmas with the program,” David Bonney, volunteer coordinator for the drive and former circulation director for the Times, said. “The Johnson family has been 100 percent behind this every year and has always stepped up and provided whatever we need, we’ve never been in doubt year to year whether the program would continue.”
The Johnson Newspaper Corporation has been involved with this fundraiser since 1946.
Sponsored by the Times, participants will sell donated copies of the newspaper for prices ranging from the usual $1.50 cover price to hundreds of dollars, with proceeds benefitting the local Salvation Army.
The money raised will go toward helping to provide needy families with food, toys and clothing at Christmas, along with supporting some of the organization’s programs and services throughout the year.
The Old Newsboys effort is made up of two facets, street sellers — people going out to different locations to sell the papers — and employees from locations like New York Air Brake, Samaritan Medical Center, the schools around Watertown, and the Car Freshener Corporation going around and selling the papers to other employees in their buildings.
“It only stands to reason the more places and the more people you have offering the paper for donation, it’s not rocket science to figure out you’re gonna sell more,” he said. “I’m cautiously optimistic we’ll be successful this year more than other years, but more people are not carrying cash anymore and the overall society we live in nowadays where everybody wants instant news and doesn’t want to read a paper presents challenges.”
Mr. Bonney has been doing this for more than 40 years and said it is the Salvation Army’s second-highest capital campaign after their Red Kettle program.
Last year’s effort saw 30 volunteers braving the snow to sell for the cause, but Mr. Bonney said he remains cautiously optimistic that the weather will be kinder to the effort this year.
“We’d like to urge people to remember the Salvation Army and the needy this year,” Mr. Bonney said. “Put some extra cash in your pocket before you leave the house that day so you can make a donation. It’s important the program moves forward because it’s been an institution for the last 73 years, not only at Christmas, but year-round.”
