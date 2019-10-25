MASSENA — The main parking lot at Massena Central High School will be full from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
That’s when more than 60 “trunks” will be parked with their owners doling out candy and information as part of the 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event sponsored by the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition.
“We have several businesses and emergency service organizations that are going to be there,” said Massena Police Chief Adam J. Love, who also serves as chairman of the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition. “This year we also have people from the general public that want to be part of it. They’re going to decorate their trunks, which is exciting for us. We reached out and there are people from the local area that want to be part of it, also.”
He said there’s still time for people to register if they want to be a part of the event. They can email massenanydfc@svpc.net.
It’s also an opportunity to show off Halloween costumes early.
“We would ask that you please dress up if you want and come to see our trunks and see us in costumes,” Chief Love said. “We would like to see the costumes that are out there.”
In addition to the candy that will be handed out, a food truck also will be available to purchase items.
“We want to give them a safe and drug-free environment,” he said. “They don’t have to worry about kids crossing the road, it’s in a designated location, it’s not dark out and it’s controlled.”
The road to the high school will be closed down at 2:30 p.m. Parking will be available in the Nightengale Elementary School and Central Administration Building parking lots via Highland Avenue.
Chief Love said they had nearly 1,800 people attend last year’s event.
“The weather was terrible. We are praying for good weather and for a good showing from our community because our community supporting these efforts keeps us being able to do these,” he said. “Our community is always great at supporting our efforts. We can’t thank them enough.”
For more information, visit the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/726126807813543/.
