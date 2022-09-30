WATERTOWN — Following in the footsteps of the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign that has been a top fundraiser the past few years and blazing quite the trail for their first year, a new group of fundraisers has joined Making Strides: “Real Kids Wear Pink.”
Comprised of 25 local youngsters, the group pledged to wear pink from Sept. 22 to Oct. 22 and raise as much money as they can during the same time period, though efforts to gather donations started before the first official day and the kids had already blown past their goal to raise $5,000 for Making Strides before the month had begun. Now, the kids are working to see how much more they’ll be able to collect before the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 22. Everyone was asked to raise $250, but a lot of the kids and the families have chosen to go above and beyond that.
Updated fundraising totals for the “Real Kids,” along with other top earning teams and individuals, can be found online at wdt.me/MakingStrides.
About half of this year’s participants are from Case Middle School; there’s a contingent at Immaculate Heart Central School; and there’s one student from General Brown. The youngest participant is in third grade, but the majority are in seventh grade, with ages of the “Real Kids” ranging from 8 to 12.
Local moms and longtime Making Strides members Stephanie Sutton and Erin Simser are this year’s organizers/team leaders for the “Real Kids,” and their children Lucy Johnson and Max Simser, respectively, are among the top fundraisers for the new campaign as well as team co-captains. Fellow top fundraisers include Carson Brown and Elliott LaVere.
“It’s a great group of kids, always willing to help out and do good things. It was nice to see them really rally and get a good group together,” Mrs. Simser said. “Part of the challenge is the student that has the most creative idea in terms of their fundraising is going to get an award, so we are looking for them to come up with ideas on their own, and they’re doing some really cool things so far.”
Ideas for fundraising include bake sales, working at an ice cream truck, making bracelets to sell, setting up posters and buckets in local businesses, and some good old-fashioned public requests for donations out in the community. A spaghetti dinner was held for the effort, bringing in around $2,500 in ticket sales for the “Real Kids” campaign.
On Oct. 12, the “Real Kids” will have a Wacky Wednesday event and wear their craziest combinations of pink gear to school and post their outfits on social media. Beginning at 9 a.m. the day of the Making Strides walk, team photos and the awards ceremony will take place.
Though social media is a key driver to success, the goal is to have the kids be directly involved in the community, so they are being challenged to come up with ideas to execute outside of social media. The team will be recognized at the walk, with special awards for five of the “Real Kids” in the form of Top Fundraiser in terms of dollar amount; Top Fundraiser in terms of amount of donors; Wacky Wednesday Real Kid, an award for best outfit; Best Individual/Partner Fundraiser; and Most Spirited, voted on by the “Real Kids.”
“We talk about challenges all the time. Kids like to compete, they’re competitive by nature, so why not pin the schools against each other, but in a good way?” Mrs. Simser said. “We encourage them all to beat whatever they did the year before. It’s nice to see the kids take the challenge, meet it, and then get excited and keep pushing themselves.”
Mrs. Simser’s husband, Shane, got involved with the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign early on, so Max got to see him participating firsthand and was involved with the annual walk for Making Strides. She said seeing the “Real Men” and all the money that they’ve collected, having been shining stars for Making Strides the last five years, and being able to show the kids as they participate that they can actually go do the same thing has been great.
A mother and son bonding opportunity, this was also a chance to share thoughts, brainstorm and spend time together doing activities outside of sports, Mrs. Simser said.
“For me, it’s been really nice and also just the experience of giving the kids the opportunity to learn about giving back and why it’s important,” she said.
As for the kids themselves, they seem to be really enjoying their participation. Along with Lucy, Max, Elliott and Carson, the inaugural “Real Kids Wear Pink” participants are Rory and Quinn Perin; Liliana Pencek; Eli Roshia; Lucas Scott; Lucia Graham; Maceo Lucidi; Drew Amell; Charlie Colello; Addison Wineman; Gigi Thompson; Ellie Primmer; Milan Gosier; Aidan O’ Shaughnessy; Owen Briggs; Ian Blaize Filippelli; Alexandre Knapp; Josie Burgess; Mya Brown; Charlie Sutton; and Giana Morgan.
Lucy, Max, Elliott, and Carson, all 12, said the process has been fun so far and they’re looking forward to doing it all again next year. While Max and Lucy have participated in the Making Strides walk before, this will be the first time Elliott and Carson get to experience the event. All agreed that they would encourage their friends and classmates to get involved with the effort somehow.
“I wanted to get involved to help raise awareness for a cause that has hurt way too many people,” Lucy said.
Both Elliott and Carson mentioned their grandmothers having cancer as reasons for wanting to participate, as well as this being an important topic regardless.
“I’ve always thought it was just such a wrong thing and not fair to her, so I just wanted to help other people that had that disease,” Carson said.
He noted that it feels great to see everyone pitching in to do their part, and Elliott agreed, saying she feels good knowing people are donating to the cause and care so much about it.
“It’s great because we know that we’re getting money to help others in need,” Max said. “It’s important to just give back to the community and help others in need.”
Those interested in donating to the “Real Kids” team or other Making Strides of the North Country teams can do so online at wdt.me/MakingStrides.
