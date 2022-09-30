WATERTOWN — Following in the footsteps of the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign that has been a top fundraiser the past few years and blazing quite the trail for their first year, a new group of fundraisers has joined Making Strides: “Real Kids Wear Pink.”

Comprised of 25 local youngsters, the group pledged to wear pink from Sept. 22 to Oct. 22 and raise as much money as they can during the same time period, though efforts to gather donations started before the first official day and the kids had already blown past their goal to raise $5,000 for Making Strides before the month had begun. Now, the kids are working to see how much more they’ll be able to collect before the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 22. Everyone was asked to raise $250, but a lot of the kids and the families have chosen to go above and beyond that.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.