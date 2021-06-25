OSWEGO — The second annual “Miles For Mary Virtual Challenge,” is scheduled to run for the month of July to benefit Peaceful Remedies, Inc.
Peaceful Remedies in Oswego was founded by Mary Gosek two years prior to her death from ovarian cancer in June 2017 as a non-profit with the mission to offer support for individuals facing life-altering diseases. Mary Gosek was the wife of Oswego State men’s hockey coach, Ed Gosek.
Participants in the monthlong event are encouraged to track the miles accumulated during their exercise activity of choice — running, walking, swimming, kayaking, and biking, for a few examples — with the goal of raising awareness and pledge donations for the area non-profit organization.
As part of the virtual challenge, participants are encouraged to post a photo to social media while performing their exercise activity along with the hashtag: ‘Miles For Mary Gosek,’ between July 1-30, ending on Mary’s birthday and what is recognized as Mary E. Gosek Day by the city of Oswego.
To register or find more information, visit https://www.peacefulremediesoswego.com.
The virtual challenge was launched last summer to offset the loss of traditional fund-raising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic and raised more than $3,400 in donations over a two-week period.
The organization is also planning to host their first golf tournament on Sept. 12.
