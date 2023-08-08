WATERTOWN — Smoke, nor rain, nor lightning strike would cancel the North Country Relay for Life.
The event, held Friday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, was postponed in June due to poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires. As severe thunderstorms traveled throughout the north country Friday night, people who had set up tents and booths at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds were asked to retreat to their vehicles, delaying the 6 p.m. opening ceremonies of the Relay For Life.
After the storm passed, attendees gathered for the parade of teams led by the Original Yanks Drum and Bulge Corps of Antwerp.
Emcee Mel Bulser announced the 13 teams as the passed by the judging stand.
Although their teams did not have booths at the relay event, representatives from three Lewis County teams, Caree Turck of Team Faith, Elizabeth Porter of Myers N’ More and Valerie Beyer of Team WooHoo, acted as parade judges.
The Kohl’s Care Bears float and walkers won, followed by Poppa’s Venture of Watertown with participants dressed as lumberjacks and in third the Yellow Lake Swampers of Oxbow with walkers in dinosaur costumes.
Following the parade Jason Price of Watertown, a cancer survivor spoke about his experience with stage 4 colon cancer and reported he was now cancer free.
“American Cancer Society helps find the care you need and helps to bare the financial burden,” he said.
Prior to the actual Relay for Life event, the teams all held fundraisers to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Team Faith with a current tally of more than $5,000 raised fund through the Relay for Life auction, a paddle auction, a yard sale and softball tourney.
Myers N’ More, brings in about $7,500 annually through a dinner and Bunco game.
Team captain Mrs. Porter said she came to the Aug. 4 event to “walk and show support to the other teams.” She said she is always moved by the luminary ceremony, remembering those lost to and who are battling cancer, which is held at the end of the event.
Team WooHoo held a silent auction and chicken barbecue to contribute to its more than $1,200 in donations.
The Hastings Family Hastings Family from Carthage had a booth at the event selling glow sticks and jewelry. The team has an annual yard sale, raffles and has funds contributed through a “fun hour” conducted by students at Augustinian Academy as well as participating in the Relay for Life Auction and daffodil sale.
Patti Hastings said she became involved in Relay for Life 25 years ago when her father died of cancer. She belonged to a number of teams prior to her family forming a team about 16 years ago.
“It started with family, then too many family and friends were lost to cancer,” she said. “I’m hoping for a cure for it all. They have cured some cancers — I hope they find cures for it all.”
Lewis County teams, Lowville Academy Faculty, Co-op For a Cure and Connect for a Cure, along with the Black River Elementary No S’more Cancer, although not at the event have raised funds for the American Cancer Society.
Teams are still adding to their fundraising efforts for the year.
