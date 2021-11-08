Renovations on-going at Schroeppel Historical Society

PHOENIX - The Schroeppel Historical Society is inviting the community-at-large to attend the annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15. Visitors will have the opportunity to use the new safety rails at the entrance of the building, and to see the progress that has been made on the new resource/study room beyond the early tear-out of the old kitchen by Jim Crombach, with assistance from Kim Ventura and Lynn Moyer. The walls have been sealed and painted in one of the early colors used in the room, and the hardwood floor has been sanded and sealed to match early wood tones found under cabinets and such.
Plans for the spring will be discussed, including the silent auction, which has been moved to the spring due to on-going renovations. The society is looking for donations of new, gently used, or collectible items (with the exception of clothing, which cannot be accepted). Call or text John or Susan Lynch at 315-720-4000 to donate. The fall craft sale may be held separately, later in the 2022 season if approved.
Refreshments at the meeting are courtesy of board members. The Schroeppel Historical Society building is located at 486 Main St. in Phoenix, at the point where Main and Volney streets meet.
