RENSSELAER FALLS — The annual Falls Festival is scheduled for Sept. 10-11 and will have food, crafts and other vendors, kids games as well as a wide variety of entertainment including fireworks.
After being unable to host the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Michael S. Hammond, who is also Rensselaer Falls Falls Festival Committee Co-Chair, said the community is preparing for the festival which has grown over the years when it was originally the village Street Festival.
“After last year’s unfortunate situation we find ourselves in a time where we just want to get out the door to enjoy our lives with friends and family,” said Hammond.
Hammond said that the Falls Festival was established in 2017 and has grown in many ways ever since.
“A centennial event that brought locals together to celebrate a local milestone inspired a group of volunteers to establish a committee that would keep the village’s Street Festival alive,” stated Hammond, “As the future committee came together, others within the village organically committed to the cause. Without the help of the village’s Historical Society, the village’s Playground Fund, and local fire and rescue department, the Falls Festival would not be.”
Hammond said that funds raised from the festivities will be invested back into the Playground Fund and help support the various non-for-profits previously mentioned.
The Falls Festival committee has established two goals.
The first is to generate an atmosphere of fun and excitement through family values and strong community spirit.
The second goal is to support the growth and development of local businesses, community committees and local non-profits.
“These objectives the Falls Festival committee endorsed and promoted over the last four years have laid the bedrock for our festival’s success,” stated Hammond.
On Friday, Sept. 10, the Falls Festival will kick off with craft and food vendors from 4-10 p.m. with KANE performing from 5-8 p.m. and Fulton Road Band taking to the stage from 8-11 p.m.
From 5-8 p.m., there will be kid friendly events and bounce houses.
At 6 p.m., there will be cornhole and Texas horseshoe tournaments with registration at 5 p.m. or online.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, the festival will begin at 7 a.m. with a kids fishing derby at the falls for those ages 3-15.
At 9 a.m., the Falls Festival Fun Run begins, starting at the playground and from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., there will be bounce houses, kids games and Fall Festival merchandise for sale. Lena the Lizard Lady will also be available that day.
There will be craft and food vendors from 4-10 p.m., big wheel races at the playground at 3 p.m., as well as cornhole and Texas horseshoe tournaments at 3 p.m. and even a cake walk at 3:30 p.m.
Fireworks will take place at dusk.
Beginning at 11 a.m. and running until midnight, will be live music. From 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Moura will perform, followed by Steelin’ Country from 1-3 p.m., Shawn Stoddard from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and the Waydown Wailers taking the stage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Double Axel will end that evening’s entertainment performing from 9 p.m. until midnight.
