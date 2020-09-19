OSWEGO — Having difficulty making a rental payment due to COVID-19, or experiencing hardship due to being unemployed, under-employed or restricted from working because of illness?
The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning and the County Veterans Service Agency are working with the NYS Housing Community Renewal Program to provide short-term rental assistance for income-eligible Oswego County residents.
The Oswego County COVID-19 Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program can provide up to three months’ rent for a maximum of $3,000. The program is available to low-income renters who earn 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), who are directly impacted by COVID-19, or who have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19.
Applications to the Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program must be received by Wednesday, Sept. 30, to be eligible for three months of rental assistance. Applications received after Sept. 30 may not be eligible for three full months of assistance. Applications received after Sept. 30 will be placed on a separate waiting list that will be reviewed when the first-round applicants have had their program eligibility and participation approved or denied.
Applications are available at: oswegocounty.com/departments/planning___comm._dev_/tbra.php and through the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency, phone 315-591-9100.
Veteran households earning 60% or less of the AMI will receive priority. Veterans must show proof of honorable service discharge form.
Income eligibility guidelines are as follows: One-person household, maximum annual income is $31,860; two-person household, $36,420; three-person household, $40,980; four-person household, $45,840; five-person household, $49,140; six-person household, $52,800; seven-person household, $56,400; and eight-person household, $60,060.
Applications will be evaluated Sept. 30. All applicants will receive written acceptance or denial via email or US Postal Service.
Income is defined as any monetary payments received regularly, including nontaxable income from a pension, retirement account or social security as well as wages, unemployment, pensions, TANF and disability payments. All adults in the household must disclose their current income and complete the Oswego County TBRA household member attestation form.
Foster care and childcare payments are not considered income. Live-in health care aides are not considered family members and their income is not required.
The tenant and landlord must comply with the following federal regulations:
— Fair Housing Act of 1968, which states that a landlord shall not discriminate against the tenant in the provision of services or in any other manner, on the grounds of age, race, color, creed, religion, sex, handicap, national origin or familial status.
— HUD housing quality standards and lead-based paint rules and regulations.
— Violence Against Women Act (VAWA)
— All information submitted is subject to verification by the Department of Housing and Urban Development at any time, and Title 18, Section 1001 of the US Code states that a person is guilty of a felony and assistance can be terminated for knowingly and willingly making a false or fraudulent statement to a department of the United States government.
For more information, call the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning at 315-349-8292.
