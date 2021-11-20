RENY donates to Blessings in a Backpack

OSWEGO – Lynn Grandjean (left), treasurer for the Retired Educators of NY of Oswego (RENY), formerly the Oswego County Retired Teachers Association (OCRTA), presents Beth Hallinan (right), a teacher volunteer for Blessings in a Backpack, with a check for $632 in support of the Blessings in a Backpack initiative. Blessings in a Backpack provides children with a backpack of food each Friday for them to have over the weekend. “Although we are unable to meet as a group our members mailed us their generous donations so that we can continue to help our community,” said Grandjean. “This time we chose to help children and Blessings in a Backpack was a perfect way to do so.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.