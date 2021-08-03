RENY donates to county food banks

OSWEGO COUNTRY – The Retired Educators of NY of Oswego (RENY) formerly the Oswego County Retired Teachers Association (OCRTA) recently donated $1,880 food banks throughout Oswego County. Each food pantry received $188 to help them fill its shelves. “Oswego County’s food banks are a valuable asset to our communities in that they play a major role in food subsidy for families in need in our county,” said RENY member Darlene Jarvis. Pantries receiving the donation include the Mexico Food Pantry, Human Concerns in Oswego, North Shore Food Pantry Inc., Sandy Creek Food Pantry, Amboy Center Food Pantry, Hannibal Resource Center, Redfield Community Food Pantry, the Salvation Army of Fulton Food Pantry, Pulaski Community Cupboard, and the Phoenix Area Food Pantry. Pictured are RENY Vice President Laurel Artz (left) and President Colette Astoria (right) present a check to JoAnn Locy, (center) director of the Human Concerns Center in Oswego.
