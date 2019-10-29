OSWEGO — Renzi Foodservice is a silver-level sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities’ “Giving Thanks” fundraiser, to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St. in Oswego.
OCO’s “Giving Thanks”, presented by Exelon, will offer attendees a variety of harvest-themed food stations as well as beer and wine sampling. Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” will be used in support of OCO’s new “Building Futures, Changing Lives” campaign, which focuses on empowering people to create a better life for themselves and their families and in turn improves the quality of life in our communities.
“Renzi Foodservice is proud to partner with Oswego County Opportunities in support of their Building Futures, Changing Lives campaign,” said Jamie King, marketing manager for Renzi in a news release. “The programs and services that OCO provides can truly have a life-changing impact on so many people, and we strongly believe in supporting and giving back to our local communities.”
Other silver-level sponsors are the Shineman Foundation, National Grid, Amity Pest Control, Community Bank, N.A., Oswego County Federal Credit Union and NRG.
Tickets to OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration are $35 per person in advance or $40 per person at the door and include food, refreshments and beverage tastings. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.