Rescue Mission seeks volunteers for 2022 holiday season

SYRACUSE – After two years of adapting holiday celebrations around pandemic restrictions, the Rescue Mission welcomes the return of volunteers to assist with Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities. There are daily volunteer opportunities for all ages both on-and-off site.
Specific holiday volunteer opportunities include:
Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24): Meal servers, meal delivery drivers (individuals/families).
Dec. 7: Rescue Mission Cookie Bake (all ages, under 18 accompanied by an adult).
Christmas Day (Dec. 25): Meal servers, meal delivery drivers (individuals/families).
Holiday Gift Sponsors: Purchase a gift(s) from a Rescue Mission client’s wish list.
Holiday Meal Bag Decorators: All ages (schools and youth groups).
Host a Needs Drive: Winter apparel (hats, gloves, coats) and personal hygiene items are needed.
Food Donations for Thanksgiving/Christmas Dinner: fresh/frozen turkey and ham, store-bought pies, coffee, -10-sized canned food. (Drop off food at 148 Gifford St. during regular business hours)
Year-round volunteer opportunities:
Serve a Meal: Daily – breakfast, lunch and dinner
Community Clothing Center: Monday, Wednesday, Friday – noon-5 p.m.
Thrifty Shopper Store Assistance: Days/times vary by location.
The Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse, NY is a nonprofit fighting to end homelessness and hunger across Upstate New York, with operations in Syracuse, Auburn, and Binghamton. Their mission is to put love into action through shelter, food, clothing, and hope. Visit on the web at www.rescuemissionalliance.org
