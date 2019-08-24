Ricard Grange community picnic

ALTMAR - The Ricard Grange, 1184 County Route 30 in Altmar, will hold its annual community picnic on Sunday, Aug. 25. Lunch will begin at 1 p.m. with the “Family Band”, The Ingersolls playing at 2 p.m.
People should bring a dish to pass.
Children can make solar oven s’mores, ice cream in a bag and participate in other activities.
